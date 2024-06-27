🏀 KU to Play 20-Game Big 12 Slate in 2024-25

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 has announced its 20-game men’s basketball league opponent matrix for the upcoming 2024-25 schedule. Each conference team will host five opponents, play five foes on the road and have five home-and-home matchups.

Specific dates and times, along with television details will be announced later. The conference men’s basketball schedule will begin in late December with the Big 12 Championship running March 11-15 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas will host Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia in Allen Fieldhouse. KU will travel to BYU, Utah, TCU, Baylor and Cincinnati. The Jayhawks will play home-and-home contests against Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Houston and UCF.

Historically, the upcoming 20-game conference schedule is the largest in Kansas basketball history. As members of the Missouri Valley Conference (1908-28), the number of league games varied with the most being 18 played in 1920, 1921, 1926 and 1928. As members of the Big Six Conference (1929-47), the league played 10 conference games. The Big Seven (1948-58) played a 12-game league schedule and the Big Eight (1959-96) a 14-game conference slate. The Big 12 had a 16-game league format from its inception in 1997 until 2011. Since, from 2012 to 2024, it has been an 18-game conference schedule.

Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. To see the complete 2024-25 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Opponent Matrix, one can go to www.Big12sports.com.