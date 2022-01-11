🏀 Big 12 Announces Rescheduled Women’s Basketball Games

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference office announced Tuesday a series of women’s basketball schedule alterations, designed to reschedule games that have previously been postponed.

Kansas has two games that will be impacted. The home game against West Virginia, previously set for Jan. 5, has been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 15. That game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Allen Fieldhouse.

To make room for that on the schedule, the Jayhawks game against Oklahoma State, originally scheduled for Feb. 16, has been moved up to Wednesday, Feb. 2. That game is also set for a 7 p.m. CT tipoff from Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas is now 10-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big 12 play following a 78-72 victory at TCU on Monday night in Fort Worth. The Jayhawks return to action tomorrow, Jan. 12, at No. 13 Texas, with game time set for 7 p.m. CT in Austin.