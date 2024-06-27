🏀 Big 12 Announces Women’s Basketball Matchups for 2024-25 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 has announced its 18-game women’s basketball league opponent matrix for the upcoming 2024-25 schedule. Each conference team will host six opponents, play six foes on the road and have three home-and-home matchups.

Coming off a 20-13 (11-7 Big 12) record in 2023-24, the Jayhawks will host nine conference games in Allen Fieldhouse for the 2024-25 season.

Specific dates and times, along with television details will be announced later. This season, the Big 12 added four new members to the conference: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

Kansas will host Arizona, Arizona State, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor and UCF in Allen Fieldhouse. KU will travel to BYU, Utah, Colorado, Houston, Cincinnati and West Virginia. The Jayhawks will play home-and-home contests against Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma State

Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. To see the complete 2024-25 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Opponent Matrix, one can go to www.Big12sports.com.