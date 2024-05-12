Four Secure Big 12 Titles at 2024 Outdoor Championships

WACO, Texas – Four Jayhawks captured individual Big 12 titles in their respective events at the 2024 Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, Texas.

Alexander Jung (decathlon), Devin Loudermilk (high jump), Dimitrios Pavlidis (discus) and Anthony Meacham (pole vault) all secured gold medals at this year’s championships

Jung took the gold in the men’s decathlon with a season and personal best of 7706 total points. The junior out of Saarlouis, Germany broke the school record in doing so, surpassing the previous record set by Mike Evers (7702 points, 1997 Kansas Relays). This is Jung’s first career Big 12 title and second school record, as he also holds the heptathlon record (5721 points) as of the 2023 Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock.

Loudermilk completed the sweep after winning the 2024 Big 12 Indoor Championship title, coming out on top in the outdoor season with a new outdoor best mark of 2.24m. This shattered his season best mark of 2.16m, which he jumped at both the Jim Click Shootout and Kansas Relays this year.

Pavlidis knocked off some discus powerhouses in the finals to claim the top spot on the podium. His best throw resulted in a 61.52m mark, earning his first-career Big 12 title in doing so.

Meacham claimed his first-career Big 12 title in a stacked men’s pole vault field with a 5.40m clearance. He was joined by teammates Ashton Barkdull (second, 5.30m), Clayton Simms (fifth, 5.30m) and Andrew Saloga (sixth, 5.30m) on the podium.

As a team, the Jayhawks came in sixth on the men’s side with 66.50 total points and 10th on the women’s side with 40.

Other men’s scorers include Oleg Klykov, who took fourth in the men’s hammer throw with a 64.30m best throw. Chandler Gibbens also finished fourth with his 5000m time of 13:43.59.

Yoveinny Mota was the highest scorer of the Jayhawk women, as she was the 100m hurdles runner-up, earning the silver medal with a time of 13.04.

Kansas’ 4x400m relay team of Aaliyah Moore, Madison Campbell, Deshana Skeete and Sidney Smith finished third overall for the bronze medal with a time 3:35.29.

The women’s 4x100m relay team of Claire Farrell, Deshana Skeete, Ahmya McKeithan and Mota took fourth place, running a season-best 44.43.

Erica Ellis was the lone pole vaulter on the podium for the Jayhawks, cleaning 4.21m for fourth place in her first Big 12 Championship.

Moore and Smith finished fifth and sixth respectively in their events, with Moore running a 2:03.10 800m and breaking the school record, and Smith running a new 400m hurdles PR of 57.93 for sixth.

Tori Thomas took sixth place in both the shot put and the discus with throws of 16.11m and 51.21m respectively. Lona Latema (3000m steeplechase, 10:22.01) and Aaliyah Lindsay (long jump, 6.06m) each collected an eighth-place finish, tallying one point a piece in doing so.