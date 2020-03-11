🏀 Big 12 Tournament Preview: vs Texas Tech

SCOUTING THE LADY RAIDERS

The Lady Raiders (18-17, 7-11 Big 12) enters Thursday contest after defeating Oklahoma, 106-94, in Norman last weekend. The win marked the programs first win over OU in 15 years.

TTU’s finishes its best season in seven years under second-year head coach Marlene Stollings. Stolling has led her team to a 32-28 record in her time at Texas Tech. Overall, she garners a 173-120 record spanning her nine-year career.

The Lady Raiders is led by senior Brittany Brewer, an All-American candidate, who ranks second in the nation in blocks. Brewer was named to the 2020 All-Big 12 first team and All-Defensive Team. The team also sees production from 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention, Chrislyn Carr.