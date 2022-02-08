🏐 Big 12 Volleyball Coaches Continue Reach & Teach: Big 12 Volleyball Diversity Mentorship Program

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head volleyball coach Ray Bechard and the Big 12 volleyball coaches continue to grow and connect with underrepresented volleyball coaches through Reach & Teach: Big 12 Volleyball Diversity Mentoring Program, a conference-wide initiative designed to empower and support ethnic minority coaches in the sport.

The mission of the program, which enters its second year, is to offer empowerment, inclusion and support to minority coaches who aspire to coach at the collegiate level. The program seeks to open doors and connect an underrecognized group of coaches to every Big 12 program to offer insight, promote a comprehensive network, spread knowledge of the game and create more diversity within the profession.

Over a five-week span scheduled to begin March 21, each Big 12 program will host participants in a one-hour virtual networking and educational session during its designated week. Education sessions will include the respective head coach along with two additional staff members to introduce and expose the participants to each program in the Big 12.

Registration is now open through March 1 to any current collegiate, club or high school coach in addition to any current and former athletes with a desire to enter the coaching profession. For more information and to register, click here.