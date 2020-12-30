🏐 Big 12 Volleyball Coaches Launch Reach & Teach: Big 12 Volleyball Diversity Mentorship Program

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head volleyball coach Ray Bechard has partnered with Big 12 volleyball coaches to launch Reach & Teach: Big 12 Volleyball Diversity Mentoring Program, a conference-wide initiative designed to empower and support ethnic minority and underrepresented coaches in the sport.

The mission of the program is to offer empowerment, inclusion and support to minority coaches who aspire to coach at the collegiate level. The program seeks to open doors and connect an underrecognized group of coaches to every Big 12 program to offer insight, promote a comprehensive network, spread knowledge of the game and create more diversity within the profession.

“It is important that our program and staff are accessible, and this is a great initiative that helps those from diverse backgrounds interested in coaching volleyball,” said head coach Ray Bechard. “As Big 12 coaches it is important to create an environment where we can share information to help start careers much like the opportunity we were once all given.”

Over a nine-week span scheduled to begin February 3, each Big 12 program will host participants in a 45-minute virtual networking and educational session during its designated week. Education sessions will include the respective head coach along with three additional staff members in order to introduce and expose the participants to each program in the Big 12.

Registration is now open through January 28 to any current collegiate, club or high school coach in addition to any current and former athletes with a desire to enter the coaching profession. For more information and to register, click here.