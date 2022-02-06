🏀 Big Fourth Quarter Finishes off Third Straight Win

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A dominant fourth quarter and a second straight double-double by junior Tayianna Jackson helped lead Kansas to a 75-60 win over TCU on Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.

The victory was the third straight for the Jayhawks and completed a regular-season sweep of TCU, marking the second in program history that Kansas has swept TCU, the first since the 2012-13 season. With the win, Kansas improves to 15-5 on the year and 6-4 in the Big 12, while TCU dropped to 6-13 (2-8 Big 12) for the year.

Super-senior Julie Brosseau scored the first points of the game on a three-pointer on the opening possession, however TCU responded by taking a 9-5 lead. The Jayhawks ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run after Tayianna Jackson capped the stretch with a lay up to take an 18-15 lead.

TCU would regain the lead in the 2nd quarter, but Kansas closed the first half on a 10-1 run to lead 34-31 at the break following a Holly Kersgieter three-pointer. The Jayhawks controlled the glass in the first half with a 22-15 advantage on the boards and Kersigeter led the Jayhawks with eight points in the first half, including two three-pointers.

Kansas would lead 48-47 heading to the fourth quarter before putting the game with a dominating final 10 minutes. The Jayhawks outscored TCU 27-13 in the final 10 minutes after shooting 66.7 percent from the field, hitting 10-of-15 field goals. KU held TCU without a field goal for the final 5:35 of the game and outscored the Horned Frogs 19-3 to put the game away.

Jackson finished with 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double and third of the season. Prater finished with 17 points and a career-high 8 rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench. Zakiyah Franklin added 14 points and a team-high six assists while Kersgieter finished with 11 points and five steals.

“We’ve shown the ability to be pretty good down the stretch and I think that this team has learned from some earlier situations,” Coach Brandon Schneider said following the game. “In conference games, you have to have belief and then you have to trust that if there’s going to be adjustments then you have to go out there and execute those things. I thought we did a really good job tonight of closing the game tonight in the fourth quarter.”

The Jayhawks head to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Wednesday, February 9th, at 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

