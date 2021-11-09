🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Bill Self: Jayhawk 4 Life

86: Bill Self: Jayhawk 4 Life

Episode Notes

Roy Williams never had one. Larry Brown didn’t either. Heck, even the inventor of the game could never say he got what Bill Self earned this past summer. Self is preparing for his 18th season as coach of the Jayhawks. And this season, much like last year, will be different than any of his previous on the sideline. This is the Jayhawker Podcast featuring Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self’s preview of the 2021-2022 season.