🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Billy Mills: Wings of an Eagle

110. Billy Mills: Wings of an Eagle

Episode Notes

Billy Mills has mixed emotions when it comes to Lawrence and returning to KU. In his words, it’s where he never had a great race as a long-distance runner. And like most campuses across America at the time, he would experience racism for his Native American heritage.

Despite all the obstacles in Mills path, he never let it deter him. Leaning on his faith and those close to him, Mills would overcome to achieve the ultimate prize.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast with 1964 Olympic gold medalist, Billy Mills.