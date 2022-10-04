⛳ Hamilton Leads KU for Second Consecutive Day

The 11-team tournament field that features seven teams ranked in the Golfweek Top 25 played 18 holes Tuesday and KU shot a 302 (+14) second round. KU is 48-over through two-of-three rounds and is six shots from ninth place. Ole Miss leads the tourney at 15-over, two shots ahead of Mississippi State at 17-over.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Behind an even-par second round by graduate senior Esme Hamilton, Kansas women’s golf improved 20 strokes from its first round and remained in 10th place at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational at the Blessings Golf Club on Tuesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

"I’m really happy for our ladies today and their performance. They came out confident and determined, and it was fun to watch them play with confidence and compete."

Hamilton shot even par in the second round, which included four birdies and 11 pars, and is tied for ninth following the second round. Hamilton collected back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16. Following behind, was freshman Anna Shultse, who shot a 3-over for her second round, which included four birdies and eight pars. Shultse’s 75 was 10 strokes better than her first round on Monday.

“Esme was incredible today and putted really well to add to her consistent ball striking,” Kuhle said. “Anna Shultse had a stellar round at three over. She hit it very consistently and made some big putts at the end for birdie and par.”

KU sophomore Jordan Rothman shot 4-over 76 in her second round. Rothman collected one birdie and 12 pars. Sophomore Johanna Ebner shot a 79 (+7), which included one birdie and 11 pars. Senior Pear Pooratanaopa shot an 82 (+10).

“Jordan was also very solid with her ball striking hitting 16 greens,” Kuhle said. “I am confident that if we get all five players striking it well and playing with confidence on a championship course like the Blessings, we have the ability to go low. We’ve proved we belong playing in this event and in this field. It’s been such an incredible experience being on TV and the coverage. It feels like a professional tour event and we are grateful to be representing KU and putting women’s golf on the national map as an extremely competitive program.”

The third and final round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational will get underway Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m. (Central). Live stats can be followed here via Golfstat.com. The tournament will be streamed on the GOLF Channel, airing from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Central).