👟 Blue Tops Crimson, 104-100, in Crimson vs. Blue Meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field competed in the Crimson vs. Blue intrasquad meet on Saturday, which saw the Blue team narrowly defeat the Crimson team, 104-100, inside Anschutz Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas.

The meet, which split up the KU roster between the Crimson and Blue teams, came down to the finish as Blue held a narrow advantage heading into the final events. The final event of the afternoon, the mixed relay, was won by the Crimson team in 11:11.15, while the Blue team finished in 11:11.60.

Kansas put together a number of strong performances on Saturday, both on the track and in the field.

In the men’s pole vault, Zach Bradford, representing the Crimson team, picked up where he left off a season ago, clearing 5.63m (18-06 ft.) in his first outing of the season. Last year, Bradford set the KU school record on several occasions, including his vault of 5.80 meters (19-0.25 ft.) set at the Tyson Invitational, which currently holds as the program record.

On the track, Ivan Henry registered a pair of victories for the Crimson Team in the 60 meters and 300 meters, finishing the 60 meters in 7.00 and the 300 meters in 35.14.

Representing the Blue team, Mariah Kuykendoll claimed the top spot in the women’s 300 meters, finishing in 38.89. Fellow teammate Honour Finley also put together a strong performance in the women’s 500 meters, finishing in 1:12.74.

In the men’s 1,200 meters, freshman AJ Green III made his debut in a KU uniform and wasted no time getting started. Green took the top time in the 1,200 meters, finishing first in 3:03.47.