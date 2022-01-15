🏊‍♀️ Blue Tops Crimson in the KU Crimson vs. Blue Intrasquad Meet

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas swimming and diving team hosted its annual Crimson vs. Blue Intrasquad meet on Saturday, where the Blue team topped the Crimson team by a final score of 77-63.

The meet marked the first of the 2022 season for the Jayhawks as the kickoff a spring campaign that will be followed by a dual with Arkansas inside Robinson Natatorium on January 22, followed by a pair of duals against Iowa State on February 4-5.

It was a tightly contested meet between the two teams, with Crimson winning both the 400 yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. The Blue team benefitted from wins by Addi Barnes (1,650 freestyle), Mackenzie Bravence (200 freestyle, 200 backstroke), Amelie Lessing (200 butterfly), Claudia Dougan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Kaitlyn Witt (100 butterfly) and Brigid Gwidt (400 individual medley).

The Crimson Team put together its own strong performances, including wins in the 400 yard medley relay, 100 yard backstroke (Lezli Sisung), 100 yard breaststroke (Kate Steward), 200 yard breaststroke (Kate Steward), 500 yard freestyle (Claire Campbell) and the 200 freestyle relay.

The Jayhawks will be back in action next weekend when they host a Senior Day Dual against Arkansas on Saturday, January 22 inside Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence, Kansas.