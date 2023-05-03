Booth Family Hall of Athletics and Rally House to Close for the Summer

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to planned renovations, the Booth Family Hall of Athletics and the Rally House store located in the Hall will be closed from May 15 through mid-October. The University of Kansas Commencement is May 14, 2023 and the Hall of Athletics will be open through this date.

On March 8, 2023, Kansas announced renovations to historic Allen Fieldhouse and construction on the project has begun. Due to this, tours from The Jayhawk Experience and access to the Hall will not be available.

The Original Rules of Basketball will be accessible via the DeBruce Center, located adjacent to the north end of Allen Fieldhouse. The DeBruce Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., during the summer school session (June 6-July 28: It will be closed from May 13-June 5 and July 29-August 20, while classes are not in session).

Fans are encouraged to visit the Rally House Official Team store location at 2000 West 23rd Street, located at the north east corner of 23rd and Iowa in Lawrence. Additionally, during construction, fans are encouraged to call the KU Ticket Office at 800.34.HAWKS or on-line at KUAthletics.com.