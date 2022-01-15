🏀 Booth Family Hall of Athletics Displays a Copy of Original Architecture Documents of Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas athletics honored life-long Jayhawk Warren Corman Friday afternoon by displaying a copy one of his original architecture renditions of historic Allen Fieldhouse in the Booth Family Hall of Athletics.

Corman, his wife Mary, and family members were a part of the ceremony that unveiled a copy of the original front page of the 26-page architectural blueprint of what would later become Allen Fieldhouse. The 4’x5’ display is located on the second floor of the Booth Family Hall of Athletics.

“In that day we designed everything by hand with pen and ink on linen that was starched so the ink would stay on top and not soak in,” Corman said when describing the display. “I had to do the front sheet because I was the youngest one. I was only 24.”

Corman, 95, is the lone living person from the group of six architects and two engineers who worked on the design and construction Allen Fieldhouse.

“We didn’t know it was going to be Allen Fiedhouse. We had no idea,” Corman continued. “We just knew we were designing a physical education building.”

Corman earned his KU bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering in 1950 after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked for the Kansas Board of Regents for 31 years before joining KU in 1997 as university architect and special assistant to Chancellor Robert Hemenway. Throughout his 63-year career, Corman oversaw the planning and construction of more than 300 building projects at state universities in Kansas.

“This campus is covered with facilities and buildings and architecture that Warren molded and guided for our university,” Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “Think about the tangible legacy of Warren and what he has done for our university, for so many decades and for so many generations.”

“I feel guilty. I’ve worked with athletics since 1946. I’d take a pay check every month and felt guilty because it was fun. I didn’t know you were supposed to get paid for going to work and having fun every day,” Corman said.

The Cormans were honored at halftime of the West Virginia at Kansas men’s basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 15.