👟 Bradford Sets School Record on Final Day of Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational

LINCOLN, Neb. – On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, Kansas sophomore Zach Bradford broke the school record in the men’s pole vault, vaulting 5.71m (18-8.75 ft.) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday.

Bradford set the record on his first attempt at the height, breaking Hussain Al-Hizam’s record of 5.70m (18-8.25 ft.) set at the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2018. After clearing the school record, Bradford attempted 5.76m (18-10.75 ft.) but narrowly missed on all three attempts. His clearance at 5.70m (18-8.75 ft.) was more than enough for him to win the event and set the No. 3 mark in the NCAA this season.

In addition to Bradford’s record-setting day, the Jayhawks accounted for 14 personal best performances and four top-three finishes.

In the men’s triple jump, sophomore Treyvon Ferguson claimed the victory by jumping 15.70m (51-6.25 ft.), just off of his personal best of 15.73m (51-7.25 ft.) set at last week’s Carolina Challenge. Ferguson entered this weekend’s competition ranked No. 23 in the NCAA.

In the men’s and women’s 200 meters, Kansas put together a series of top-three finishes from seniors Ivan Henry and Jedah Caldwell. In the women’s 200 meters final, Caldwell put together a race of 23.97 to finish third overall, while Henry placed third overall in the men’s version, coming in with a personal best 21.41. Henry’s run of 21.41 moved him up to second on the all-time KU indoor list, trailing only Leo Bookman, who holds the school record of 20.42 set in 2004.

Junior Alexandria Emilianov finished second overall in the women’s shot put, recording her best throw of 16.35m (53-7.75 ft.) on her final attempt. The throw was enough to mark a new personal best and move her into first in the event, until Nebraska’s Kristina Insingo retook the lead on her final attempt. Emilianov’s throw of 16.35m (53-7.75 ft.) was the eighth best throw in KU indoor history, while making her the No. 3 performer in KU history.

The Jayhawks closed out the weekend in the women’s 4×400 meter relay final, where the team of Mariah Kuykendoll, Zantori Dickerson, Jedah Caldwell and Honour Finley won the event in 3:38.53.

Following this weekend's Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, the Jayhawks will split between the Iowa State Classic and the Tyson Invitational on February 14-15.