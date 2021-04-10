👟 Bradford’s School Record Highlights Tom Botts Invitational

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Kansas’ Zach Bradford set the indoor pole vault school record on day two of the Tom Botts Invitational in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday, clearing 5.81m (19-0.75 ft.). Due to weather, the event was contested indoors.

Despite the outdoor events being canceled due to weather, Bradford was able to become the No. 9 performer in NCAA indoor history by clearing 5.81m (19-0.75 ft.). Bradford previously held the school record of 5.80m (19-0.25 ft.) set at the Tyson Invitational on February 25, 2020.

The only events contested on Saturday were the men’s and women’s pole vault and high jump, which took place in the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse.

In the pole vault, Bradford began his day at 5.51m (18-1 ft.). Despite missing on his first attempt, Bradford bounced back and cleared the height on his second attempt. After clearing 5.61m (18-4.75 ft.), Bradford would also get over 5.71m (18-8.75 ft.) on his second attempt.

Seeking the school record at 5.81m (19-0.75 ft.), Bradford missed on his first two attempts, before clearing on his third and final attempt.

The Jayhawks took the top-five spots in the pole vault, and currently have three of the top-10 jumps in the NCAA in the pole vault outdoors this season.

In the women’s high jump, sophomore Rylee Anderson won the event by clearing 1.76m (5-9.25 ft.), while junior Toni Englund placed second with a jump of 1.70m (5-7 ft.).

Kansas also took the top two spots in the women’s pole vault, where sophomore Khristen Bryant won with a jump of 3.91m (12-10 ft.). Freshman Taylor Starkey finished second, based on misses, by also clearing 3.91m (12-10 ft.).

The Jayhawks will be back in action next weekend when they travel to the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas on April 16-17.