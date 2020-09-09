🏈 Brandon McAnderson Added as Kansas Football Sideline Reporter

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics and Learfield IMG College announced the addition of former Jayhawks running back Brandon McAnderson as the new KU football radio sideline reporter. McAnderson is filling the role vacated by Josh Klingler.

“I have always loved the program and being a Jayhawk has always felt like family,” said McAnderson. “To be a part of something great as a player and have the opportunity to cover the team now is a special opportunity.”

McAnderson was a five-year member of the KU football team from 2003-07, and was named a team captain for the 2008 Orange Bowl championship season. He is tied for fourth in the Kansas record books for career rushing touchdowns with 23 and is second in single-season rushing touchdowns with 16.

One of McAnderson’s most memorable performances in a Kansas uniform was against Nebraska in 2007, when he set a then-single game record with four touchdowns en route to a 76-39 victory over the Huskers.

McAnderson helped lead Kansas to an 11-1 season in 2007 with a victory in the 2008 Orange Bowl, where he led the KU rushing attack with 15 attempts for 75 yards in that game. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team by the Big 12 coaches in 2007 as a running back and an All-Big 12 Second Team honoree in 2006 at fullback.

Following McAnderson’s time at Kansas, he participated in the 2008 East-West Shrine Bowl and signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Rams following the 2008 NFL Draft.

In 2010, he began coaching high school football until 2015, and has also spent times as a radio and TV analyst for Time Warner/Spectrum, Midco Sports and KLWN.