🏀 Brandon Schneider Named KBCA Coach of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider has been named the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA) Women’s Four-Year College Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season.

This is the third KBCA Coach of the Year award for Schneider, who also earned the honor in 2006 and 2010 as the head coach at Emporia State. He’s the third Kansas women’s basketball coach to claim the award, joining Bonnie Henrickson (2012) and Marian Washington (1992). Kansas has had three men’s basketball coaches earn the KBCA award a total of 13 times in Bill Self (2022, 2008, 2004), Roy Williams (2003, 2002, 1998, 1997, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990) and Larry Brown (1988, 1984). The KBCA has named college coaches of the year since 1984.

Schneider guided the Jayhawks to a 25-11 record during the 2022-23 season and Kansas won the 2023 WNIT Championship with victories over Western Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Washington and Columbia. KU played all six postseason games at Allen Fieldhouse and finished 19-3 at home, setting a new single-season program record for home wins. KU recorded 25 wins in a season for the sixth time in school history and first since 1996-97.

The Jayhawks returned to the Top 25 for the first time since 2013, earning a national ranking for five weeks in December and January. KU was the last unbeaten team in the Big 12 after starting 10-0 for the fourth-best start in program history. Included in the unbeaten start was a 77-50 victory at No. 12 Arizona on Dec. 8, which matched the largest margin of victory over a Top 25 opponent in program history.

Schneider earned career victory No. 500 on Feb. 26 with a 66-57 victory over Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse. Schneider, who is 508-274 (65.0%) as a head coach, is one of 33 active Division I coaches with more than 500 career victories.

This is the second Coach of the Year award for Schneider while at Kansas. He was named the 2022 Big 12 Coach of the Year after guiding Kansas to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

