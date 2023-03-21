🏊‍♀️ Bravence Named College Sports Communicators Academic All-America Third Team

AUSTIN, Texas – Kansas senior Mackenzie Bravence was named an Academic All-America Third Team as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC) on Monday.

“Mack has really worked hard for all she has earned in the pool and classroom while at KU,” said Kansas Head Coach Clark Campbell. “She is such an inspiration for us all proving hard work indeed pays off. We are so happy for her and can’t wait to see what her future holds.”

Bravence has maintained a 4.00 grade point average (GPA) during her collegiate career and will graduate from KU this spring with a degree in speech, language, hearing: sciences & disorders. In the pool, her best finishes came in the 50 backstroke, at the Big 12 Championships, and 500 freestyle, in the dual versus Arkansas, placing fifth in both.

Earlier this season, Bravence earned the Courtwright Award for Undergraduate Research Excellence through KU’s Center for Undergraduate Research. The Courtwright Award for Undergraduate Research Excellence was established at KU Endowment in 2020 through the contributions of David (c’74) and Chris Courtwright (c’83, j’83). The Courtwright Award seeks to recognize undergraduate students with majors in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences whose research and creative work stand to make meaningful contributions to their fields of study.

Bravence is the fifth Jayhawk to earn Academic All-America honors this academic year. The recognition marks the 99th time a KU student-athlete has been honored with the award.

To be nominated for the Academic All-America teams, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be at least a sophomore athletically and academically with a year in residence at the school and appear in 50 percent of all contests. Recipients of the award are voted on by current dues-paying members of College Sports Communicators, members of the Academic All-America Core Committee, the Academic All-America Hall of Fame Committee, the Executive Board of Directors and CSC national staff. The award aims to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.