Brian Borland: Full Circle

Early on Mother’s Day morning this year, I woke up curious about Lawrence – a town I hadn’t visited in nearly 30 years.

I came into my office, and decided to walk around campus because I hadn’t checked it out yet. I walked down Jayhawk Boulevard and got to the top of the Union parking garage, where I was looking out.

I could see everything. In that moment, I felt extremely lucky; like a ‘I can’t believe it type of thing.’

Not in my wildest dreams would I ever have thought something like this was going to happen. But here I am.

My name is Brian Borland, and I’m the new defensive coordinator for the Kansas Jayhawks. I’m also proof that dreams do come true.

Let me tell you about how it all started for me, and how I got here to proudly serve as a coach for this football program.

I got my start as a graduate assistant at the University of Wisconsin, and then moved onto the University of Florida, where I had the same role. I saw firsthand how much time was required as an assistant coach, and the amount of moving around guys were doing. As a young father at the time, I really thought I’d be a small college football coach for the rest of my career.

I moved on to the University of Minnesota-Morris for a few seasons where I was the defensive coordinator and secondary coach, and also coached track and field. I then moved onto Baker University in Baldwin City, where I coached football, and also served as the head softball coach.

At those places, you’re not just wearing one hat; you’re doing multiple things most of the time. At various times, I’ve been the equipment manager, I’ve taught classes, and I’ve had dual-sport responsibilities as well.

I ran track in high school, but that was the extent of my track experience. I played one fast-pitch softball game before I became the softball coach at Baker. They were trying to fill a role, and I was trying to earn some extra money.

In my final season at Baker, we were preparing for a postseason game, and came to Lawrence to practice at Memorial Stadium. Before I returned to town last week, that was the only time I had ever been to Lawrence.

We were in and out of town, and that was that.

The next year, I accepted a job at Wisconsin-Whitewater as the defensive coordinator. I kept my track gig for another eight years, always knowing football was the long-term answer. With my attention divided, there were probably times where I didn’t grow as much as I would have wanted to.