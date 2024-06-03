🏌️‍♂️ Broin Qualifies for 124th U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Gunnar Broin advanced in a playoff Monday at U.S. Open final qualifying after he fired rounds of 65 and 68 in final qualifying at Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio. Broin punched his ticket to the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort, set for June 13-16.

Broin is believed to be the first active Kansas golfer to tee it up in a PGA TOUR major championship.

On Monday, 937 golfers competed for 68 spots ahead of the 2024 U.S. Open, with the 36-hole competition being known as “Golf’s Longest Day”. Broin competed at Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course) in Columbus, Ohio, and was one of just five qualifiers in the 68-player field.

After firing off a six-under round of 65 for the opening 18 holes, Broin closed out final qualifying with a three-under 68 to finish -9 and punch his ticket to Pinehurst.

“We’re really happy for Gunnar,” said KU head coach Jamie Bermel. “I thought he was making really good progress this spring but didn’t quite have the results. I’m certain this validates his hard work and commitment to getting better. This is a great opportunity to play in one of the greatest golf events in the world on an unbelievable golf course.”

The 124th U.S. Open is set for June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Village of Pinehurst, North Carolina. Broin will be a part of the 156-player field alongside former KU golfer Gary Woodland, who won the event in 2019 at Pebble Beach.

The U.S. Open will be broadcast by Peacock, USA Network and NBC with 18 holes from Thursday to Sunday. The low 60 scorers and ties will play the final 36 holes.