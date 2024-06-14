🏈 Bryant, Neal Recognized on Phil Steele Preseason All-America Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football was represented by eight individuals on the Phil Steele Preseason All-America and All-Big 12 Teams, highlighted by Cobee Bryant and Devin Neal earning preseason All-America honors.

Bryant, a cornerback from Evergreen, Ala., was named Second Team Preseason All-America for the first time in his career, while also being named Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. Neal, a senior running back from Lawrence, Kan., was named fourth team Preseason All-America and Second Team All-Big 12.

Selections to the Phil Steele All-Big 12 Team include: Bryant (First Team, CB), Neal (Second Team, RB), Jereme Robinson (Second Team, DE), Mello Dotson (Second Team, CB), Quentin Skinner (Third Team, WR), Michael Ford (Third Team, OG), JB Brown (Fourth Team, LB) and Luke Hosford (Fourth Team, LS).

Bryant was recently named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List for the second-consecutive season, awarded annually to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. Bryant enters his senior season as a First Team All-Big 12 selection in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first Kansas defensive back to earn first team honors in consecutive seasons since Aqib Talib in 2006-07. Bryant finished the 2023 season with 32 tackles, 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups.

Neal enters his senior season after becoming the third player in Kansas football history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. In 2023, Neal compiled 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground in 203 attempts, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Neal’s 16 rushing touchdowns in 2023 were tied for the second most in school history.

Kansas enters the 2024 season following back-to-back bowl appearances for the second time in program history and the first time since 2007-08. The Jayhawks will play all six home games in the Kansas City Metro area as work continues on the University of Kansas Gateway District.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the 2024 Kansas Football 4-game season ticket package that includes all home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The season ticket package will be launched to the general public on Monday, June 3rd at 10 am with prices starting as low as $230 for general stadium seating.

Other ticket options include the popular Family Zone as well as available Premium Seating opportunities. Purchasing a 4-game season ticket package also continues to enhance your priority to pick seats in the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the 2025 season. 6-game season ticket packages which include the first two games at Children’s Mercy Park are sold out.

Single game tickets for the games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale at a later date. For those interested in getting more information from the Kansas Athletics Ticket Office on ticket options for the 2024 season, please click here.

