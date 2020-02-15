👟 Bryce Hoppel Wins First Career USATF Title

Running in his first professional indoor season since turning pro last August, Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel has continued to do what he knows best, win. At the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Hoppel put together a strong race of 1:46.67 in the men’s 800 meter final, securing his first USATF Indoor Title in his career.

Hoppel ran a strong race throughout, including a closing 200 meter split of 25.82, edging Nike’s Isaiah Harris. His performance comes after running the No. 6 800 meter time in USA Indoor history (1:45.70) at the Millrose Games on February 8, 2020.

Last season as a Jayhawk, Hoppel claimed the 2019 NCAA Indoor title in the men’s 800 meters to cap off an undefeated indoor season. Hoppel carried that streak into the outdoor season, where he won 19-straight races, including the 2019 NCAA Outdoor title.

Hoppel will continue to prepare for the outdoor season, leading into the 2020 Olympics this summer.