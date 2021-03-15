👟 Butler Finishes 136th in NCAA Cross Country Championship Debut

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas cross country senior Ben Butler made his debut at the NCAA Cross Country Championships at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Monday, finishing 136th overall in 32:03.1.

Butler’s finish is the best by a Jayhawk in the men’s race since 2015, matching Evan Landes’ 136th place finish in Louisville, Kentucky.

As one of over 240 individuals participating, Butler came through the 2,000-meter mark in 136th place in 15:18.7, before moving up 16 spots to 116th through the 5k mark. Midway through the race, Butler clocked in at 15:18.7

At the 8,000-meter mark, Butler came in at 25:24.2 in 131st place. He then finished the race in 32:03.1, placing 16th overall.

Butler was Kansas’ 51st qualifier for the NCAA Cross Country in KU men’s history after being selected as one of 38 at-large individuals selected to compete at the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships, while competing against 31 team selections.

In the team races, the BYU women won by scoring 96 points, while the Northern Arizona men won the men’s race with 60 points. BYU’s Conner Mantz won the men’s individual title in 29:26.1, while Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat won the women’s individual competition in 20:01.1.