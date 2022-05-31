🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Caleb Sampson: Down and Back Again

114. Caleb Sampson

Episode Notes

To say Caleb Sampson’s college journey has been a full of adversity would be an understatement. Originally signed and playing for Missouri coming out of high school, Sampson would eventually land at a junior college in Mississippi, a challenge that would leave him in tears.

That path has led him to Lawrence as a valuable member of the Jayhawks football team. And not just for his play, but the leadership he brings as well.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast with KU football defensive tackle and captain, Caleb Sampson.