🏈 Camp Confidential: Leipold Leads First Day of Fall Camp

On an unusually cool August morning with the clouds resting over the Kansas Football practice fields, the Lance Leipold era officially began at 8:31 a.m., Thursday morning.

And for Leipold, it was just the start he was looking for.

“For everything we’re up against and the situation and the timing, I couldn’t be more pleased,” said Leipold, who took over the Jayhawks program just three months ago. “Now we really get to start evaluating. We have a short window of time to get ready to play our first game. I’m really impressed with our upperclassmen and their leadership and what we were able to do get done (this summer) in short time and within the weekly allowances in hours.

“I think it’s a fine starting point.”

The Jayhawks practiced for just short of two hours in shorts, jerseys and helmets under the watchful eye of Leipold and his staff. His team went through an up-tempo practice with competitive individual battles and plenty of team work as the installation of a new offense and defense take shape.

Leipold’s philosophy when it comes to fall camp is fast-paced, efficient practices work best, combined with detailed film study, walkthroughs and strength and conditioning work.

“You can’t just go out and practice forever,” Leipold said. “You have to try to keep (the team) healthy. We’ll be creative in our two-week camp. We’re going to utilize walkthrough time, meeting time, but yet keep our guys fresh and healthy at the same time. It’ll be a balancing act. You have to be smart on what you install and what they can handle. We’re going to push it here early and see where it takes us.”

A message Leipold made clear to his team during the first day of fall camp is that effort is non-negotiable.

“All we’re asking our guys is to be coachable,” Leipold said. “One thing we always say is we’re not going to coach effort here. We’re not coaching effort. That’s a given. If you’re not going to strain and give great effort it’s going to be hard to get on the field in this program.”

Leipold will now turn his attention to directing the team through the rest of camp now that the first one is in the books.

He’s eager to put a product on the field that all Kansas supporters will be proud of after being overjoyed by his first three months in Lawrence.

“Our family loves it here,” Leipold said. “When your family is happy, you have one thing checked off and you go back and focus on doing the job that this university, alumni and fan base deserves.”