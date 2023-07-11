🏐 Camryn Turner Earns Nod to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 announced that Camryn Turner was voted to this year’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team heading into her junior season.

The preseason team and awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches who are not permitted to vote for their own players. Turner was the lone Kansas representative on this year’s prestigious list.

The Topeka, Kansas native is coming off an extremely strong sophomore year, earning both Second Team All-Big 12 and Midwest All-Region Honorable Mention accolades.

Turner appeared in all 111 sets in 2022, leading the Jayhawks with 1,025 assists and averaging 9.23 assists per set. She also recorded 23 service aces, which was the second-highest number of aces on the team, and also contributed the second-highest number of digs with 287 total for a 2.586 digs/set average.

The standout setter recorded season-highs of 55 assists against Oklahoma on October 30, 2022 and 18 digs against Iowa State on October 7, 2022. She knocked down both a season and career-high number of aces against Temple on September 2, 2022, greatly contributing to the team’s 3-0 sweep of the Owls.

The full list of preseason award winners are as follows:

2023 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team

Name, School Position/Year Hometown Averi Carlson, Baylor* # ! S/So. Lucas, Texas Allie Sczech, Baylor ^ ! OPP/So. Sugarland, Texas Whitney Bower, BYU S/Sr. Nampa, Idaho Erin Livingston, BYU* OH/Sr. Corona, California Abby Hansen, UCF MB/Gr. Phoenix, Ariz. Kate Georgiades, Houston L/Sr. College Station, Texas Kenna Sauer, Houston # OH/Gr. Ankeny, Iowa Maya Duckworth, Iowa State ^ ! OH, RS/So. Hurst, Texas Camryn Turner, Kansas ^ S/Jr. Topeka, Kan. Sydney Bolding, K-State ^ MB/Gr. Pickens, S.C. Aliyah Carter, K-State OH/Sr. Dubuque, Iowa Audrey Nalls, TCU* # OH/Fifth Year Waxahachie, Texas Asjia O’Neal, Texas* # MB/RS-Sr. Southlake, Texas Molly Phillips, Texas # OPP/Sr. Mansfield, Texas Madisen Skinner, Texas* # OH/Jr. Katy, Texas Jenna Wenaas, Texas OH/Jr. Frisco, Texas



*Unanimous selection

# – 2022 All-Big 12 First Team

^ – 2022 All-Big 12 Second Team

! – 2022 All-Big 12 Rookie Team

A tie created extra positions on the team.

Players listed alphabetically by school