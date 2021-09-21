🏐 Caroline Bien Earns Big 12 Honor for Second Consecutive Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman outside hitter/libero Caroline Bien has been named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week for the second straight week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Bien averaged 10.7 kills and hit .387 as Kansas won the Jayhawk Classic with wins against Kansas City, Missouri State and Albany. KU opened the weekend ending Kansas City’s eight-match winning streak and followed that ending Missouri State’s six-match winning streak.

A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Bien’s 14 kills against Kansas City tied her season/career high as she posted a .565 hitting percentage against the Roos. In the win versus Missouri State, Bien had 10 kills for the sixth time this season and she hit .444 against the Bears. Her 16 digs against Missouri State were her second most this year.

The 2021 Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year, last week Bien won the Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor as the Jayhawks won the Kansas Invitational going 3-0 in the event.

Kansas (8-3) has won six-straight matches heading into Big 12 play. Preseason pick No. 4 by the league coaches, the Jayhawks open league competition at Texas Tech (10-3), Sept. 24-25, with both matches starting at 6 p.m. (Central).