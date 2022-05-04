🏐 Caroline Bien Selected to USA Volleyball National Training Team share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Kansas sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien has been selected as one of 20 top junior volleyball players who will comprise the 2022 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training Team for USA Volleyball. The team will train from May 26-June 4 at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport. Twelve players will be chosen to compete at the 2022 Women’s U21 Pan American Cup on June 5-13 in Mexico. While in Shreveport, the team will spend time with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for and competes in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

"I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to learn from great coaches alongside some of the best players in the country. I’m looking forward to representing Kansas the best that I can!" Caroline Bien

Bien had a stellar freshman campaign for the Jayhawks last fall. She was named an Honorable Mention All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) after also being selected as the AVCA Regional Freshman of the Year and the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Bien led the Jayhawks with 336 kills, an average of 2.95 per set, while finishing with an attack percentage of .216 for the season. She had 10 or more kills in 19 of KU’s 30 matches, with a career high of 21 against Texas (Oct. 9) and Creighton (Dec. 3). As a freshman, Bien was a two-time Big 12 Rookie of the Week, earning the honor in back-to-back weeks in September. She was also named to the Pittsburgh All-Regional Team following her performance in the NCAA Tournament as she helped the Jayhawks to the Sweet Sixteen for the third time in program history.

"We are very excited for Caroline and this opportunity with USA Volleyball. Her work ethic and her ability to impact a match in many different ways will serve her well through this process." Kansas Head Volleyball Coach Ray Bechard