🏐 Caroline Crawford Claims Big 12 Weekly Honor

IRVING, Texas – Sophomore middle blocker Caroline Crawford was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday following the Jayhawks weekend series against Oklahoma.

This is the fifth career Big 12 weekly honor for Crawford, and the second time she’s been named the Defensive Player of the Week. She was a three-time Big 12 Rookie of the Week last season and she earned the defensive honor on March 17, 2021.

A native of Lansing, Kansas, Crawford had two of her best all-around matches last weekend as Kansas hosted Oklahoma. On Friday, Oct. 29, she helped KU set a new single-season school record with 24 blocks as she led the team with nine blocks of her own, including one solo and eight assists. The 24 blocks were also the most in a Big 12 game this season and tied for the highest mark in an NCAA Division I volleyball match this year. Crawford followed the record-setting night with a career-high 10 blocks (three solo, seven assist) on Saturday, Oct. 30, in a four-set win over the Sooners.

For the week, Crawford averaged 2.1 blocks per set. She was also effective offensively with 23 kills while hitting .255 over nine sets played. She becomes the second Jayhawk to earn a Big 12 weekly award this season, joining two-time Rookie of the Week Caroline Bien.

Kansas Volleyball returns to action on Nov. 4-5 at West Virginia, with both matches being broadcast by ESPNU.