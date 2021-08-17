🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Caroline Crawford: Jayhawk Jedi

74. Caroline Crawford: Jayhawk Jedi

Kansas volleyball star Caroline Crawford is a generational Jayhawk and has had love in her heart for the University of Kansas for as long as she can remember. Crawford carved her path with the sport of volleyball and began getting noticed by schools for her play on the court. To her, it was always a no-brainer. Crawford was an All-Big 12 first-team selection as a freshman last season, and recently returned from Belgium and Netherlands where she competed with the Team USA Under-20 team. Now her focus returns to Kansas Volleyball, where she hopes to bring back the Jayhawks to the level of a team she idolized growing up – the 2016 squad that made the Final Four.