👟 Chandler Gibbens Named Big 12 Runner of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Junior Chandler Gibbens was named Big 12 Male Runner of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 20th, for his performance at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational this past weekend.

Gibbens finished second overall in the men’s 8K with a time of 24:10.8, helping the Jayhawks finish third overall out of eight teams.

In the first race of the 2022 campaign, Gibbens helped KU to a first-place finish at the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm. The junior took first in the men’s 6K with a time of 18:21.63.

This is the third career Big 12 award for Gibbens as a Jayhawk and his first career weekly award. He was also previously named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 team during the 2019 campaign.

Gibbens, a junior from Columbia, Mo., was an eight-time letter winner at Hickman High School. He was named Hickman Athlete of the year and inducted into the Hickman Hall of Fame in 2019.