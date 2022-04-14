👟 Chandler Gibbens Set to Race at Mt. Sac Relays on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field’s Chandler Gibbens will be in action at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, California this weekend, racing in the 5,000 meters on Friday evening.

The Mt. Sac Relays, now in its 62nd running will take place at the newly renovated Hilmer Lodge Stadium. The men’s collegiate 5,000 meters is set for 11:55 p.m. CT on Friday evening.

Gibbens enters the Mt. Sac Relays with a personal best 5,000 meters time of 14:02.50, set at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on March 23-26. Gibbens placed 10th in the 5,000 meters final at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

The Mt. Sac Relays mark the seventh of 13 meets on Kansas’ outdoor schedule this season, with a full squad back in action at the Michael Johnson Classic in Waco, Texas on April 22-23. The Jayhawks will then return home to host the Rock Chalk Classic on April 30.