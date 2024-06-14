🏀 Chase Buford Joins Kansas Men’s Basketball Staff

Buford played three seasons at Kansas from 2007-08 to 2009-10 and saw action in 35 games, including 13 contests during KU’s 2007-08 national championship run.

Following Kansas, Buford worked as an NBA regional scout and later worked in the video department for the Atlanta Hawks. In 2015, he was the coordinator of player development for the Chicago Bulls before becoming an assistant coach for the Erie Bayhawks of the NBA G League in 2017. The following year, Buford was named an assistant coach for the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.

In 2019, Buford was named head coach of the Wisconsin Herd, a G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. In 2020, he led the Herd to a first-place finish in the league before the season suspended and later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021, Buford became the head coach of the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. He guided the Kings to two NBL championships in 2022 and 2023.

Buford is the son of San Antonio Spurs CEO R.C. Buford. R.C. was an assistant coach at Kansas for five seasons under head coach Larry Brown from 1983-84 to 1987-88. Kansas won the 1988 NCAA National Championship with R.C. Buford on staff.