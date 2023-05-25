Open Search
Baseball

🎥 Chase Jans Diving Catch on SportsCenter Top 10

Sophomore outfielder Chase Jans had the No. 7 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays following his diving catch on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 vs. Texas in the Big 12 Championship.

