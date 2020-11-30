🏀 Chatzileonti Named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Freshman Ioanna Chatzileonti was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Monday, the league office announced, after her debut performance in Kansas’ 2-0 start to the 2020-21 season.

Chatzileonti, a 6-2 forward from Athens, Greece, averaged 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in her collegiate debut. Leading all freshmen in the Big 12, Chatzileonti turned in 21 points and 16 rebounds in the opening week of college basketball (Nov. 25-29).

Against Northern Colorado, Chatzileonti shot 85.5% (7-of-8) from the field, giving her 15 points in the victory over the Bears. In the win versus Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, she cleaned the boards, grabbing 15 rebounds (three offensive and 12 defensive) while adding six points and four blocks to her resume.

The weekly award is the first honor for Chatzileonti.