🏆 Chen Claims Second Big 12 Diver of the Week Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas diver Jiayu Chen was named the Big 12’s Women’s Diver of the Week by the league office Wednesday, Jan. 22. This is Chen’s second diver of the week award after claiming it the first week of the season (Oct. 16).

Chen continued her dominant freshman season as she finished in first place in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events against both Arizona State and William Jewell. Against ASU (Jan. 11) Chen put up a 295.50 score in the 1-meter and followed it up with a 320.48 score in the 3-meter. She then followed up that outing with scores of 290.03 (1-meter) and 320.48 (3-meter) in the meet against William Jewell on Jan. 16.

Diving coach Gabe Downey’s thoughts