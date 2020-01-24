Chidera Uzo-Diribe Promoted to Outside Linebackers Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Les Miles announced the promotion of Chidera Uzo-Diribe (Chuh-dare-uh Ew-zo Duh-ree-bay) to assistant coach, working with the Kansas outside linebackers. Uzo-Diribe served as a quality control with the Kansas defense during the 2019 season.

“Chidera is a really bright young coach who has a great work ethic,” said Miles. “He has a passion for this game that will resonate with our players and will also be a great asset to him as he hits the road in recruiting. I am very pleased we are able to have him join our on-field coaching staff.”

Prior to joining the KU staff, Uzo-Diribe spent three years as a defensive graduate assistant working with the outside linebackers and defensive line from 2016-18 at the University of Colorado.

In addition to his work at CU, Uzo-Diribe participated in the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship program in the summer of 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers. The program was initially created by Walsh as a way to get minority coaches more opportunities to learn, coupled with greater exposure to job opportunities.

Uzo-Diribe was a four-year letterman at defensive end for the Buffaloes, and graduated from Colorado in December 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in communication. He finished his career tied for sixth in sacks (20.0), tied for 17th in tackles-for-loss (31.0) and second in forced fumbles (10). His percentage of solo tackles (99) to overall tackles (118), or 83.9 percent, is the highest in CU history. He was second in the nation in forced fumbles with five in 2013. Uzo-Diribe was on the final watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation’s top defensive end of the year, and was also on the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award his senior season.

A native of Long Beach, California, Uzo-Diribe signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in 2015, and spent the preseason on the roster before being waived during their final round of cuts.