⚽️ Childers, Peters, and Lane Named 2021 Captains

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer seniors Rylan Childers, Kailey Lane and Sarah Peters have been voted as captains by their teammates for the 2021 season.

Childers is a two-year starter for the Jayhawks who transferred from Kansas City following the 2019 season. The Grain Valley, Missouri, midfielder has started all 54 matches played in her college career, including 14 while at Kansas. In the 2020-21 pandemic season, Childers led Kansas with four goals scored.

Lane is a redshirt senior who has been solid for Kansas throughout her career, a span of 41 games played with 19 starts. In the Jayhawks’ 2019 season, the Omaha, Nebraska, forward scored four game-winning goals and five goals for the season. A three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection, Lane scored the lone goal in KU’s 1-0 win against Iowa in the first round 2019 NCAA Tournament.

A goalkeeper from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Peters has started all 58 matches played while at Kansas and has amassed 33 wins while wearing the Crimson and Blue. A two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Peters’ 27 shutouts are one shy of the Kansas career record and her 11 shutouts in 2019 tied for the most on the KU single-season list. Peters currently holds the KU career record for goals against average at 0.85 and her .776 save percentage is fifth on the KU all-time list. Both Peters and Lane were regulars on Kansas’ 2019 Big 12 Tournament title team.

Kansas (0-1-1) plays host to Saint Louis (0-2-0) on Thursday, August 26, at 7 p.m. (Central) at Rock Chalk Park. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and fans can listen to the radio broadcast via KUAthletics.com. Saint Louis entered the preseason ranked No. 21 nationally.