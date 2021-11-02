⚽ Childers Named to Big 12 All-Freshman Team

IRVING, Texas — Kansas midfielder Raena Childers earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, the conference office announced on Tuesday. Childers received the postseason honor after starting all 19 games for the Jayhawks in her rookie season. She finished the year with seven points on three goals and one assist.

“Raena was very consistent in the midfield for us this season,” said head coach Mark Francis. “Raena has shown the ability to be a ball winner in the center of the field, as well as being a threat in the attacking phases of play. She scored some key goals for us this year. Raena adapted very well to the college game at the top level and I look forward to watching her continue to progress over the next three years.”

The Grain Valley, Missouri, native made her mark early in the year with her first career goal coming on a golden goal in KU’s 1-0 victory over Iowa on Aug. 29. She also played a crucial role in the Jayhawks 2-1 upset win against No. 9 West Virginia on Oct. 10. Childers scored a goal in the 13th minute of regulation and then assisted on Kansas’ game-winning goal with seven seconds remaining in double overtime.

Childers is the 25th Kansas player in program history to be selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team, including the 12th student-athlete in the last 11 seasons. The recognition for Childers also pushed Kansas’ streak to 22 straight years with at least one Jayhawk on the All-Big 12 teams, every year since the current format began in 2000.