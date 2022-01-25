🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | Clark Campbell: Racing for Rent

97. Clark Campbell: Racing for Rent

We all love Kansas. If you’re listening to this podcast, chances are you’re either an alumni, have a family connection to Lawrence or your feet are currently on the grounds at KU. Clark Campbell can check all three of those boxes as he is about to enter his 20th season as the Kansas swim coach. It all started in Lawrence with a dream.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast featuring KU’s aquaman, coach Clark Campbell.