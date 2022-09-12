🏈 Cobee Bryant Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After sealing Kansas’ first win against West Virginia in Morgantown on an 86-yard interception return for a touchdown, sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Bryant’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honor marks the second-straight for Kansas, after Lonnie Phelps was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on September 5. This marks the first time in program history that Kansas has won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks.

Bryant, of Evergreen, Alabama, jumped West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels’ pass in overtime and took it 86 yards for his second-career interception return for a touchdown (2021 at Texas). The touchdown was Bryant’s second of the season, after returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the season opener against Tennessee Tech.

Bryant also added four tackles and a pass breakup in the Jayhawks’ win.

Kansas will travel to Houston, Texas to take on the Houston Cougars on Saturday, September 17 at TDECU Stadium at 3 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks will then return home to host the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, September 24.

Fans looking to attend the Kansas vs. Duke game on Saturday, September 24 can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. In addition, mini packs and season tickets are available with season tickets starting as low as $185. Tickets can be purchased here.

Big 12 Football Players of the Week

Sept. 5

Offense: Spencer Sanders, OSU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Lonnie Phelps Jr., KU, DE, Jr.

Special Teams: Derius Davis, TCU, WR/PR/KR, Sr.

Newcomer: CJ Donaldson, WVU, RB, Fr.