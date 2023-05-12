📣 Congratulations to the 2023-24 KU Cheerleading Squad

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Spirit Squad Director Kaitlin Shulman along with head coach Drake Stafford and assistant coaches Maddie Woolway and Trent Pentecost are excited to announce the new KU Cheerleading team for the 2023-24 season.

The coaching staff and a team of cheer professionals guided candidates through a three-day tryout where athletes showcased gameday, tumbling, and stunting skills. The skill level, character, and academic successes of all the candidates were incredibly high, making the tryouts equally exciting and competitive.

The following candidates were selected by a panel of judges made up of alumni, athletic staff and cheerleading professionals from around the country. The team consists of co-ed and stunt groups and continues the over 150-year tradition of cheerleading here at the University of Kansas.