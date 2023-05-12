📣 Congratulations to the 2023-24 Rock Chalk Dancers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Spirit Squad Director, Kaitlin Shulman along with head Coach Katie Burris and assistant coach Brooke Beck are excited to announce the new Rock Chalk Dance team for the 2023-24 season.

The coaching staff guided candidates through a three-day tryout where athletes showcased game day skills and dance routines as well as interviews and skills. The skill level, character, and academic successes of all the candidates were incredibly high, making the weekend equally exciting and competitive.

The following candidates were selected by a panel of judges made up of alumni, athletic staff and dance professionals from around the country. The Rock Chalk Dance team has rich tradition of performing here at the University of Kansas.