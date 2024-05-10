📣 Congratulations to the 2024-25 KU Cheerleading Squad

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Spirit Squad Director Kaitlin Shulman along with head coach Drake Stafford and assistant coaches Maddie Woolway and Trent Pentecost are excited to announce the new KU Cheerleading team for the 2024-25 season.

The coaching staff, along with other industry professionals and alumni guided candidates through a three-day tryout where athletes showcased gameday, tumbling, and stunting skills. The skill level, character, and pride for the university was outstanding, making this tryout highly competitive.

The following candidates were selected by a panel of judges made up of alumni and athletic staff. The team consists of co-ed and stunt groups and continues the over 150-year tradition of cheerleading here at the University of Kansas.