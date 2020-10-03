👟 Jayhawks Fourth, Sixth at Cowboy Jamboree

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Kansas men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in their second meet of the season Saturday morning at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The men finished in fourth place out of 13 teams while the women were sixth among the 14 teams competing.

"Today was a tough competition, but also really good preparation for the upcoming Big 12 Championship. It was a better effort for our top runners today. We have to work on closing the time gap between our number two and five runners. In order to do better, we need a total team effort for 100% of the race."

The men’s 8K was the first race of the day in which Iowa State and Oklahoma State runners accumulated for the top-10 places. ISU junior Wesley Kiptoo claimed his second individual title of the season and led the Cyclones to a second-place team finish with 32 points. The host Cowboys captured the men’s team title, scoring 23 points behind five top-10-placing runners. Kansas State was third with 104 points while the Jayhawks’ 114 points rounded out the top-four.

For the second consecutive meet, senior Ben Butler paced Kansas. He ran to an 11th-place individual finish in 24:30.5. Fellow senior George Letner was the next KU runner to complete the 8K on the OSU Cross Country Course in 25:28.5, which put him in 25th place overall. Sophomore Jake Ralston’s time of 25:28.5 rounded out the Jayhawks’ top-three finishers and earned him 26th place.

In the women’s race, Iowa State’s Cailie Logue earned another individual title, running her 6K in a time of 20:38.6. She led the Cyclones to their second victory, by 21 points, as a team this season behind five top-10 individual finishers to total 29 points. Oklahoma State was second, scoring 48 points while Kansas State rounded out the top-three teams with 90 points.

Kansas scored 194 points to place sixth as a team on the women’s side. For the second meet in a row, two of Kansas’ three-top finishers were sophomores, with Avryl Johnson running her 6K in 22:13.8, good for 14th place while Lona Latema was not far behind, placing 18th in 22:19.9. Alexys Barton rounded out the top-three Jayhawks, also for the second-consecutive meet, as the junior finished 45th in 23:23.8.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks are back in action Friday, October 30, when they host the Big 12 Conference Cross Country Championship. Races are scheduled to start at 10 a.m., at Rim Rock Farm outside of Lawrence.



MEET RESULTS

KANSAS MEN

Individual Results

11. Ben Butler, 24:30.5

25. George Letner, 25:17.7

31. Jake Ralston, 25:28.5

32. Teddy Buckley, 25:31.5

33. Chandler Gibbens, 25:32.6

34. Chase Dornbusch, 25:33.0

45. John Luder, 25:54.8

62. Ethan Donley, 26:17.4

76. Dylan Miller, 26:31.9

85. Kyler True, 26:50.7

90. Eric Gawlick, 26:55.8

97. Ryan Butler, 27:06.6

Men’s Team Results

1. Oklahoma State, 23

2. Iowa State, 32

3. Kansas State, 104

4. Kansas, 114

5. North Texas, 176

6. Baylor, 226

7. UTEP, 241

8. Texas Tech, 245

9. Stephen F. Austin, 251

10. Central Arkansas, 272

11. Oklahoma Christian, 277

12. Texas State, 289

13. Oklahoma, 322



KANSAS WOMEN

Individual Results

10. Avryl Johnson, 18:33.4

12. Lona Latema, 18:59.0

14. Alexys Barton, 19:12.6

15. Kenadi Krueger, 19:20.8

16. Addison Coppinger, 19:31.5

21. Kalea Chu, 19:57.7

22. McKenna Anderson, 20:08.9

23. Lisa Lauschke, 20:08.9



Women’s Team Results

1. Iowa State, 29

2. Oklahoma State, 48

3. Kansas State, 90

4. Baylor, 109

5. Stephen F. Austin, 185

6. Kansas, 194

7. Missouri State, 220

8. Texas Tech, 245

9. Central Arkansas, 257

10. UTEP, 283

11. North Texas, 295

12. Oklahoma, 302

13. Texas State, 330

14. Oklahoma Christian, 385