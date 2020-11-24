🏐 Crawford, Farris Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

Farris was Kansas’ libero for its two matches against Texas Tech Nov. 19-20, finishing with 7.0 digs per set in two KU victories. The Lansing, Kansas native, recorded a then-career-best 25 digs in the first match, and topped that mark a night later, finishing with 31 digs in the win. The sophomore contributed seven assists and two aces.

Crawford recorded double-figure kills in both Kansas matches and finished the series with a total of 30.5 points. In the opening match, she registered 10 kills with nine blocks to finish with 14.5 points. In the series finale, she topped her kill total with 12, while adding five blocks and an ace for 16 total points. She added seven digs in the doubleheader.

Crawford previously won rookie of the week Oct. 13.