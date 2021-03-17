🏐 Crawford Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas middle blocker Caroline Crawford was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference Wednesday. Kansas played two matches against Big 12 foe TCU to close out the conference slate last weekend.

Crawford started the two-match series with nine blocks, including two solo against the Horned Frogs. She added 11 kills with one dig in the four-set victory.

In the series finale, she reached double-digit blocks, recording 10 with two solo. She added six kills and three digs.

Crawford averaged 2.38 blocks per set in the eight sets against TCU. The honor is her first defensive player of the week accolade, but third overall as she has twice been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week.