🏐 Crawford Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas middle blocker Caroline Crawford and preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week. Crawford, a freshman from Lansing, Kansas, has played in all six matches of the 2020 season and in all 10 sets against West Virginia Oct. 9-10.

In the Oct. 9 five-set match against WVU, Crawford registered a career-high 10 blocks, including five solo. The Kansas native also recorded five kills, and topped that mark with a career-best 13 kills in the Oct. 10 matchup.

Crawford’s offense performance was impressive while also efficient, recording a career-high 26 attack attempts, and a .423 attack percentage. She also added another six blocks, and finished the two-match set with 18 kills and 16 blocks.